Kilgore police warn people in south loop area about possible loud booms

Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - If residents of Rusk County near Kilgore’s south loop hear loud booms tonight, it is nothing to be worried about, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

“Kilgore PD has been notified that citizens near the S Loop in Rusk County (outside of city limits) may hear loud booms from planned Tannerite™/firearm activities over the next couple of hours,” the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post went on to say that the planned noisy firearm activities are being done legally outside the city limits.

According to the Kilgore PD post, notice was made “to help inform the citizens of Kilgore and ease some of the questions and calls coming in to our dispatch center.’

The post stated that the booms will be similar to the loud explosive noises people heard recently and reported to Kilgore PD’s dispatch center.

“Have a safe evening, everyone,” the Facebook post stated.

The previous loud noises the Facebook post mentioned occurred in December. Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez told East Texas News that the loud boom heard in Kilgore and in other parts of Rusk County on Dec. 9, 2021, was a Tannerite blast.

Valdez said the blast took place on private property, and no laws were broken.

Previous story: Rusk County Sheriff says boom sound heard in Kilgore was tannerite blast

