Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.(WSMV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths.

The storm comes just three weeks after deadly tornadoes killed 77 in Kentucky.

In Hopkinsville on Saturday, several downtown businesses were damaged by a possible tornado.

Another possible tornado touchdown occurred in Taylor County, where several homes were damaged.

As of Saturday night, much of Kentucky and West Virginia were under a flood warning and portions of Kentucky,

Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside
In this file photo, Actress Betty White, who turns 100 on Jan. 17, poses for a portrait...
TMZ: Actress Betty White dead at 99
A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public...
Whistleblower trial date set in Deep East Texas DPS troopers suing DPS
Woman arrested after pursuit
Woman arrested following Longview police pursuit
Helicopter Crash
DPS releases names of victims in fatal Polk County helicopter crash

Latest News

Mark in Texas History: Respess Creek
Jarvis Christian College
Jarvis Christian College delays start of face-to-face classes out of ‘abundance of caution’
This afternoon families, four legged friends, and eager people gathered at Tyler State Park for...
First Day Hike encourages people to get outside in the new year
Lostracco Law Firm in Nacogdoches said they see an increase in divorce filings after the...
New year, new me? Divorce filings increase after holidays