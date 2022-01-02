Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Escaped Texarkana inmate caught in Atlanta, Texas

Ramon Fernandez, 29
Ramon Fernandez, 29(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An inmate who was on the loose has been caught according to Atlanta, Texas, police.

Ramon Benjamin Fernandez reportedly tried to burglarize a home about a mile from the Federal Correctional Institution, the lockup from where he had escaped.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office say they first got the call just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan.1 about an attempted home burglary on Walker Road. When deputies got there, they learned the homeowner had held Fernandez at gunpoint for a time but, at some point, the escapee ran away from the house.

Dogs were called out to search for the alleged burglar. And during the investigation, it was learned that Fernandez had escaped from the federal prison about a mile away.

Bowie County officials say that Fernandez, 29, was in prison on a 37-month sentence for bringing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine into the country.

He was being held in the Cass County Jail while waiting to be transported back to the Federal Correctional Institution.

