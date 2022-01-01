Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Happy New Year! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, coming to an end during the early afternoon. A Slight Risk (2/5) is in effect for portions of East Texas; approx. from Carthage to Lindale to Cooper, and then areas to the northeast. This includes Longview, Marshall, and Texarkana. A Marginal Risk (1/5) is in place for areas to the west and south of the Slight Risk. This includes Tyler, Jacksonville, Henderson, and Nacogdoches. The greatest severe threat will be damaging wind, followed by isolated tornadoes and hail.

Highs today will be in the 70s, but behind the storms comes our strong cold front. By tonight, temperatures will be in the 30s, and overnight lows will be in the 20s! This will be our first hard freeze of the season. Remember to make sure the pets stay warm, the plants are covered or brought in, and pipes are covered or dripping. Earlier in the week we mentioned a light winter mix would be possible tomorrow, but I am still opting to keep that out of the forecast. We’ll warm up into the upper 30s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Another hard freeze on Monday morning, and then highs in the 60s.

Weather whiplash continues for this week as we warm up to be above normal for Tuesday & Wednesday, and then a cold front Thursday will take us back to the 30s for highs. The front will bring a low rain chance for Thursday as well. While we’ll be cooler this week than last, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above normal temperatures for the first half of January.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.