Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas and Happy New Year! After a warm afternoon of 70s and 80s, a significant cold front is currently moving through East Texas and will bring quite the dip in temperatures by tomorrow morning. A hard freeze is likely as many spots will be waking up in the middle 20s with wind chill values likely in the TEENS, so please remember the 4 P’s: Bring in the pets and plants, wrap those outdoor exposed pipes, and stay bundled up yourself. There is a very slim chance of seeing a brief period of wintry mix tomorrow morning but it will not cause any issues as chances for any sort of accumulation will be at zero. Tomorrow will be a cold day, all day, as highs will only warm into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees before dropping back into the middle to upper 20s on Monday morning. Sunshine and southerly winds will allow for a quick warm up for the first half of the week, placing highs back into the upper 40s Monday afternoon and upper 50s on Tuesday. Some spots should reach 60 on Wednesday before strong cold front number two arrives and drops temperatures once again. We’ll be back in the middle 30s by Thursday morning and upper 20s on Friday morning. The temperature roller coast then will go for another lap around the track as southerly winds allow afternoon highs to climb back to near 60 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Folks, don’t stow anything away in the closet just yet. You’re going to need a little bit of everything to get through this week!

