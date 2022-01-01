Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Payne Spings Fire Rescue firefighters extinguish car fire in Cherokee Shores subdivision

Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished a car fire in the Cherokee Shores subdivision Friday night. (Source; Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page)(Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished a car fire in the Cherokee Shores subdivision Friday night and prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, PSFR volunteer firefighters were dispatched out to a car fire in the Cherokee Shores subdivision at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Payne Springs Fire Rescue chief arrived on the scene and found that a car was fully engulfed in flames. It was close enough to a home that there was a risk of the fire spreading to the structure.

The Facebook post said the PSFR post was staffed, so Engine 1, with a crew of five firefighters, was dispatched to the fire.

“There was no damage to the structure, and there were no injuries,” the Facebook post stated.

Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

