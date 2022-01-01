Payne Spings Fire Rescue firefighters extinguish car fire in Cherokee Shores subdivision
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters extinguished a car fire in the Cherokee Shores subdivision Friday night and prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby home.
According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, PSFR volunteer firefighters were dispatched out to a car fire in the Cherokee Shores subdivision at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Payne Springs Fire Rescue chief arrived on the scene and found that a car was fully engulfed in flames. It was close enough to a home that there was a risk of the fire spreading to the structure.
The Facebook post said the PSFR post was staffed, so Engine 1, with a crew of five firefighters, was dispatched to the fire.
“There was no damage to the structure, and there were no injuries,” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.