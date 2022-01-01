Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches police investigating after residence struck by gunfire

(KCRG)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are at the scene where a home was on the receiving end of gunfire Friday night.

Police responded to the 200 block of Greenwood St. at around 8:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find that the suspect had left the scene, and a home had been struck by gunfire. No one reported injuries from the shooting.

Criminal investigators are at the scene.

