Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies find suspect in Louisiana theft case hiding in closet

Stoney Woodell Jr. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Stoney Woodell Jr. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Acting on a tip, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched a house on State Highway 49 and found the suspect in a Louisiana theft case hiding in a closet Friday morning.

Stoney Joseph Woodell Jr., of Oil City, Louisiana, is still being held in the Marion County Jail on theft over $25K warrant from Red River Parish, La. and a possession of stolen things warrant out of Caddo Parish, La.

Woodell is still awaiting arraignment, according to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

MCSO deputies were given a tip that Woodell, who had several outstanding warrants from Louisiana, was in Marion County, the Facebook post stated. Deputies followed up on the lead, and after a short search of a house on SH 49 East, they found Woodell hiding in a closet.

Woodell was arrested at the scene without incident and taken to the county jail.

