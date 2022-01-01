Jarvis Christian College delays start of face-to-face classes out of ‘abundance of caution’

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins will be delaying students’ return to campus in 2022 due to the recent surge in cases due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

According to a press release from Jarvis Christian College, will return to campus on Jan. 19. However, classes will start online on Jan. 19.

“Face-to-face classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022,” the press release stated. “Jarvis faculty and staff, who would normally meet in person for the Faculty and Staff Institute on Monday, January 3, 2022, will log in virtually instead and will not return to in-office hours until normal business hours resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5.”

Dr. Lester C. Newman, the president of Jarvis Christian College said the safety of their students, faculty, and staff is their priority.

“With the projections and growth of the Omicron variant, we choose to proceed with an abundance of caution,” Newman said.

Jarvis Christian College is celebrating 110 years of educating a diverse population of students, the press release stated. The college empowers students to “achieve their career goals through an affordable academic experience that prepares them for today’s global economy.”

“Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking to complete a degree for career advancement, Jarvis Christian College can help,” the press release stated. “Jarvis develops students of all ages intellectually, socially, spiritually, and personally.”

For more information on Jarvis Christian College, click this link.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.