Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators hope physical evidence will provide answers in the disappearance of an East Texas woman after her vehicle was found in a remote wooded area more than two years after the woman vanished.

Investigators found the car in a densely wooded area off of Mount Pisgah Road near Liberty City on Thursday night.

The car belonged to Rosemary Rodriguez, of Kilgore, who disappeared back in October of 2019.

Rosemary Rodriguez Update

The discovery of the missing vehicle drew numerous agencies that had been working on the Rodriguez disappearance.

“We have investigators from multiple agencies here. The Texas Rangers, the Longview Police Department Physical Evidence Division,” said Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.

It was Rodriguez’s lime-green hatchback that investigators had been trying to locate for over two years.

The car was extracted using heavy equipment to cut a path, and there was more.

“We do have remains inside the vehicle,” the sheriff said.

It was expected news for relatives, but it is still tough for a family that has agonized over her disappearance and suffered more tragedy.

“It’s been a very tough year. My husband passed away in October on the two-year anniversary of when we reported my mom missing. It’s been very difficult. The stress and depression of dealing with not knowing where my mom was or what happened to her,” said Rosemary’s daughter Lita Walker.

Now, the family looks to finding answers on how and why it happened.

“It is a relief that we are on the road to legit answers as to what happened to our mother,” said daughter Francis Rodriguez.

“I feel sort of in shock about it. Hopefully, it will get us some answers now,” Lita said.

Forensic examination of the vehicle and remains is underway.

