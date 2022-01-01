COVID-19 forces another postponed conference game for Lumberjacks

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 positive cases in another program have once again caused the postponement of an SFA basketball game.

SFA and the Western Athletic Conference announced Friday afternoon that due to COVID-19 protocols within the Lamar men’s basketball team, the game originally scheduled for New Year’s Day has been moved to Monday, January 17th, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at William R. Johnson Coliseum.

SFA did not open WAC play this past Thursday against UT-Rio Grande Valley due to the same issues. SFA will now look to open conference play on the road in Abilene January 6. Lamar lost this past Thursday in Huntsville to Sam Houston State to open conference play. Lamar only dressed out eight players.

According to SFA, Mobile Season Ticket Holders will find updated tickets in your online accounts. Feel free to add the new tickets to your mobile wallets or scan directly from your online account on gameday. Printed Season Ticket Holders will be able to use the previous Lamar printed tickets to gain admission as those barcodes are still valid.

