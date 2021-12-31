Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom

A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing...
A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.(Source: Marisa Fotieo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland on Dec. 19 with her brother and dad.

She said she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests before the flight, all of them negative.

When she started to feel a sore throat on the flight, she took another test and it was positive.

Fotieo said the flight was full, so there was no way to rearrange seating so she could be distanced from others.

She said a flight attendant asked if she would stay in the bathroom, and she gladly agreed to protect others on the flight.

After the flight touched down in Iceland, Fotieo was shuttled to a Red Cross hotel where she started her 10 days of isolation.

During that time, she got gifts, a tree and a card from the flight attendants.

Fotieo documented the bathroom isolation in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 4 million times.

Icelandair was contacted Thursday for comment but hasn’t responded yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter Crash
DPS releases names of victims in fatal Polk County helicopter crash
Road rage suspected cause of fatal crash near Midway
Gladewater police: Shooting death of White Oak student appears accidental
Woman arrested after pursuit
Woman arrested following Longview police pursuit
A two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Loop 323 and Troup Highway is slowing traffic....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle wreck near intersection of Loop 323, Troup slowing traffic

Latest News

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Germantown neighborhood and found a...
Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee
In Pasadena, California, a big comeback for the Rose Parade is on tap. The 133-year-old...
Rose Parade revived for 2022
Sydney’s famous New Year’s Eve firework display helps Australia celebrate the start of a new...
Sydney fireworks show helps Australia ring in 2022