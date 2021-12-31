Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police heightening traffic enforcement over New Year’s holiday

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday through the weekend.

They say they will focus on specific high traffic crash areas from Friday, December 31 through Sunday, January 2. They said this can be done because of a STEP Grant that provides funding to Tyler PD to enforce traffic laws and reduce the number of crashes in the city.

They say this program has been an effective tool in the past by reducing traffic crashes. This targeted enforcement is intended to deter people from speeding, running red lights, texting and driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

