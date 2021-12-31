Tyler Police Department increasing traffic enforcement for New Year’s holiday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you plan to be out on the roads this weekend, remember to make safe choices.

The Tyler Police Department will be stepping up traffic enforcement through Sunday for the New Year’s holiday.

They are focusing on high traffic crash areas such as big intersections and long stretches of roads. The goal is to deter people from speeding, running red lights, texting and driving while intoxicated.

“We’re not targeting the people. We’re trying to stop the crashes. At the police department we work too many fatalities due to driving while intoxicated and it’s often other people that are hurt and that’s what we want to avoid,” said Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh.

The increased patrol is possible by a step grant that provides funding to the department to enforce traffic laws and reduce the number of crashes in the city.

They suggest having a designated driver, call Uber, Lyft or a taxi service. There are some Tyler businesses who are offering rides to those who need it.

