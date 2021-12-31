Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Oil spill shuts down roadway in Elkhart

(KOSA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers should be aware of an oil spill that has shut down roadways in Anderson County.

According to a social media post by TxDOT - Tyler, a hydraulic oil spill on FM 861, about three-quarters of a mile south of State Highway 294 in Elkhart, has shut down the roadway. Both lanes are covered with the spill. Hazmat crews are on the scene.

