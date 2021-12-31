TRAFFIC ALERT: Oil spill shuts down roadway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers should be aware of an oil spill that has shut down roadways in Anderson County.

According to a social media post by TxDOT - Tyler, a hydraulic oil spill on FM 861, about three-quarters of a mile south of State Highway 294 in Elkhart, has shut down the roadway. Both lanes are covered with the spill. Hazmat crews are on the scene.

