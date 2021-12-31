Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Salado brewery opens electric vehicle charging station

Electric vehicle charging.
Electric vehicle charging.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - An electric vehicle charging station has opened in Salado to give EV drivers more options on where to change.

In Central Texas there is no shortage of gas stations But finding a charging station for an electric vehicle can be a hassle. In all of Bell County there are only about 8 charging stations according to ChargeHub, a popular website for locating electric vehicle charging stations.

The Salado station is located at Barrow Brewing Company. The brewery’s owner said the location of Salado made it even more necessary to have a station there.

“We are so close to I-35 that it just makes sense for there to be a charging station in Salado,” said KD Hill, the owner of Barrow Brewing Company. “Here at Barrow Brewing we see a lot of people especially during the holidays going between Dallas and Austin and now we can be here for them.”

The charging station is a universal one and can be used with all types of electric vehicles.

Hill says the universal charging station has already saved some stranded electric vehicle drivers.

“We actually had a customer come in and he was prepared to pay a $500 tow fee because he was completely out of juice but then he found our charging station.”

The charging station will now be part of a bigger network. The white house has pledged 7.5 billion dollars to fund a national electric vehicle charging network as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law. The money has not been dispersed yet so the brewery’s charging station was privately funded but the owners say they are proud to be ahead of the change.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage suspected cause of fatal crash near Midway
Gladewater police: Shooting death of White Oak student appears accidental
Winter weather may be on the way
TxDOT holding off on winter weather preparations originally set for Thursday
The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County
White Oak senior student dies in ‘tragic accident’

Latest News

SPORTS PKG
SPORTS PKG
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-30-21 PART E
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-30-21 PART E
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-30-21 PART C
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-30-21 PART C
Longview Arboretum
Longview Arboretum undergoing updates, preparing for freeze
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-30-21 PART D
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-30-21 PART D