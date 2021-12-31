Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting off with some fog again this morning.  Expect more clouds today, but still warm with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s.  Chances for rain begin to increase late today, especially in northern counties of East Texas.  The cold front will be slow to move in tomorrow, so temperatures could still reach the 70s tomorrow early afternoon.  Rain will be likely along the cold front as it moves through and temperatures will drop quickly once the front reaches your area.  By Saturday night, temperatures drop below freezing and there is a slight chance for a few snow flurries early Sunday morning.  Blustery northwest winds will make Sunday and cold, raw day with clearing skies.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 12-31-21
