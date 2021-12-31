Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hudson brings home title from Houston County Holiday Classic

Hudson basketball
Hudson basketball(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett alum Cannon Earp saw his Hudson Hornets pick up a tournament championship on his old high school gym floor.

The final 2 1/2 games in the annual Houston County Holiday Classic were moved from the Andrew J. Hopkins Activity Center to the Auxiliary Gym inside Crockett High School after school officials and coaches determined a section of the wood floor had a bubble and was not safe to play on.

Hudson would beat district rival Palestine 56-46 in the Gold Brackett Championship. LaPoyner held on to beat China Spring 66-62 for third place in the Gold bracket. Coldspring won 64-61 over Crockett to take the Silver Brackett championship. Maypearl beat Rusk for third place in the silver bracket.

Over in Grapeland, Mexia won the bronze bracket 49-45 over Flatonia and Grapeland beat Trinity 70-49 to take third place in the bronze bracket.

