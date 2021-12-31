Car of missing woman Rosemary Rodriguez found by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Search teams in Gregg County have confirmed the discovery of a vehicle belonging to a woman who has been missing for more than two years.

Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano confirmed that a vehicle was pulled from the woods Friday morning on Mount Pisgah Road, just off of Interstate 20 near Liberty City. Cerliano said the vehicle belonged to Rosemary Rodriguez, who was reported missing on Oct. 7. 2019. A landowner reported finding the vehicle in the woods on his property.

Cerliano said remains were also found inside the vehicle. The remains found inside the vehicle will now be examined before an identity is released.

Rodriguez vanished in Oct. 2019 with no clues as to what happened to her. Employees at a Kilgore Walmart alerted Rodriguez’s family after she didn’t show up for work. Her green Chevrolet with an Oklahoma University sticker on the back vanished as well.

