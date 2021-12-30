Woman arrested following Longview police pursuit

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police have made an arrest in relation to a stolen vehicle.

Around 11:45 a.m., police responded to a reckless driver call. It turned out to be a stolen truck. The driver wouldn’t pull over and a pursuit began around Eastman Road and Hollybrook Drive.

The driver eventually stopped near the intersection of Texas Street and Highway 80 where she was taken into custody. She will be charged with evading. The truck was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.