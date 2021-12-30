WEBXTRA: HRS Medical staff staying busy by giving out rapid COVID-19 tests

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The nurses at HRS Medical have stayed busy the last couple of weeks giving out rapid COVID-19 tests. They say they are one of the only places doing free walk-in rapid testing in the area.

Supply is low and demand is high, causing them to deplete supplies within 24 to 48 hours and then have to wait for more. They got a shipment this week on Tuesday afternoon, and it was out by Wednesday. Keshia Neal, the lab director, said they were giving between 20 and 30 tests a few weeks ago, but with the holidays, they have been doing close to 100 tests a day.

HRS Medical is closed for rapid tests until at least January 4, or when they get the next big shipment in.

