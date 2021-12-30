2 Tyler Walmart stores to offer COVID-19 medication

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Walmart stores in Tyler will receive and dispense new COVID-19 antiviral medications.

Walmart announced today that select stores across the country will the provide the newly FDA authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, this week as supplies allow.

The medication will only be available at certain Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in a limited number of states until more supply is available. The medication is only available with a prescription from a health care provider. Customers and health care providers can go to walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-through pharmacy windows.

