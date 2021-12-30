Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 Tyler Walmart stores to offer COVID-19 medication

(KLTV News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Walmart stores in Tyler will receive and dispense new COVID-19 antiviral medications.

Walmart announced today that select stores across the country will the provide the newly FDA authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, this week as supplies allow.

The medication will only be available at certain Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in a limited number of states until more supply is available. The medication is only available with a prescription from a health care provider. Customers and health care providers can go to walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-through pharmacy windows.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage suspected cause of fatal crash near Midway
Gladewater police: Shooting death of White Oak student appears accidental
Winter weather may be on the way
TxDOT holding off on winter weather preparations originally set for Thursday
The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County
White Oak senior student dies in ‘tragic accident’

Latest News

A two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Loop 323 and Troup Highway is slowing traffic....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle wreck near intersection of Loop 323, Troup slowing traffic
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Arboretum Director Steve Chamblee about work at the...
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum undergoing updates, preparing for freeze
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Arboretum Director Steve Chamblee about work at the...
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum undergoing updates, preparing for freeze
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Kilgore issues boil-water notice due to chemical feed failure