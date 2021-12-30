Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler-Longview area sees 61 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the Tyler-Longview area, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in a 24-hour period is at it’s highest level since September 19th.

According to the state health department, 61 COVID-19 patients were admitted Wednesday in Trauma Service Area G. That’s up 13 patients from Tuesday’s 24-hour total of 48 and up 32 patients from Sunday’s 24-hour total of 19.

Those 24-hour admission totals are reflected in the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. In the trauma service area that includes Tyler and Longview, 154 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday. That’s up from 139 on Tuesday and and 113 on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage suspected cause of fatal crash near Midway
Gladewater police: Shooting death of White Oak student appears accidental
Winter weather may be on the way
TxDOT holding off on winter weather preparations originally set for Thursday
The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred about 6 kilometers west of Nacogdoches.
2.6-magnitude earthquake hits western part of Nacogdoches County
White Oak senior student dies in ‘tragic accident’

Latest News

The nurses at HRS Medical have stayed busy the last couple of weeks giving out rapid COVID-19...
HRS Medical staff running low on rapid COVID-19 tests due to high demand
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,229 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Nacogdoches infusion centers lack COVID-19 antibody treatment
Nacogdoches infusion centers lack COVID-19 antibody treatment