Tyler-Longview area sees 61 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the Tyler-Longview area, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in a 24-hour period is at it’s highest level since September 19th.

According to the state health department, 61 COVID-19 patients were admitted Wednesday in Trauma Service Area G. That’s up 13 patients from Tuesday’s 24-hour total of 48 and up 32 patients from Sunday’s 24-hour total of 19.

Those 24-hour admission totals are reflected in the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. In the trauma service area that includes Tyler and Longview, 154 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday. That’s up from 139 on Tuesday and and 113 on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.