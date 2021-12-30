TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle wreck near intersection of Loop 323, Troup slowing traffic

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Loop 323 and Troup Highway is slowing traffic. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is slowing due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Loop 323 and Troup Highway on Thursday.

Emergency crews are still at the scene of the wreck.

Motorists traveling in that part of Tyler should expect delays and exercise caution. Drivers may want to take alternate routes until the wreck is cleared.

