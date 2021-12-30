Man taken into custody in connection with Turtle Creek, Gaslight Blvd. burglaries in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest has been made in recent burglaries of businesses in the Lufkin area.

From Lufkin Police Department:

Early this morning Lufkin Police arrested a man who was in possession of items stolen in a recent string of burglaries.

Micah King, 42, of Lufkin, was taken into custody following a pursuit through Downtown Lufkin.

Crime Stoppers received numerous, anonymous tips from people who recognized King as the possible suspect.

Officers attempted to stop the silver Ford sedan King was driving on Pershing Avenue around 12:45 a.m. today. King continued onto Angelina Street and circled downtown several times before being taken into custody.

His passenger Skyler Cravo, 21, of Lufkin, was also arrested after officers found her in possession of K2.

A search of the vehicle uncovered items stolen from businesses in the Turtle Creek burglaries.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into King’s involvement in the burglaries that occurred during November and December. They are also working to identify the owners of the recovered property.

King remains in the Angelina County Jail on a collective $177,500 bond. He is charged with evading arrest and had had six other warrants on unrelated offenses.

This incident marks King’s 24th time to be booked into the Angelina County Jail. His previous charges include multiple probation and parole violations, injury to a child, felony theft, burglary of a vehicle, along with numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

