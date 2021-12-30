Strong storms possible New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - As we’re ringing in the new year, our next cold front will be approaching East Texas. Late Friday night, a line of showers and thunderstorms will be moving towards East Texas, and through our area in the morning hours on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of East Texas in Marginal (1/5) and Slight (2/5) Risks for severe weather.

Friday Risk Map (KLTV/KTRE)

Saturday Risk Map (KLTV/KTRE)

At this time, the greatest severe threats appear to be wind and pocket change size hail. The tornado and flooding risks are low. Once storms clear out of East Texas, our cold front will be arriving. Unlike the front earlier this week, this one will be much more potent. Morning temperatures both Sunday and Monday will be well below freezing. We will likely see our first hard freeze of the season.

Futurecast Friday 10pm (KLTV/KTRE)

Futurecast Midnight (KLTV/KTRE)

Futurecast 7am Saturday (KLTV/KTRE)

Futurecast 12pm Saturday (KLTV/KTRE)

Futurecast 10pm Saturday (KLTV/KTRE)

Disruptive Weather Outlook (KLTV/KTRE)

