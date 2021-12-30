Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Polk County limiting jail visitation due to increase in COVID-19 infections

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - All visitation to Polk County Jail inmates has been temporarily canceled.

In social media post Thursday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement citing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases both within the county and the sheriff’s office.

“We are temporary [sic] cancelling all Inmate Visitation until further notice. Due to the rise of COVID cases we need to think about the health and safety of the Inmates, public and employees. Online video visitation through NCIC is still available,” the post said.

