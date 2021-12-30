Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 4-0 record in December.

Mahomes threw for 1,110 passing yards and eight touchdowns during the month.

This is the fourth consecutive year the former Red Raider has won the award. He was recognized in Sept. 2018 and 2019 and again in Nov. 2020.

The 2018 NLF MVP has led Kansas City to at least 30 points in their last three games. The Chiefs have remained undefeated since the middle of October.

The Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

