Oklahoma man leads authorities on high-speed chase from Waco into rural Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sheldon Earl Turner, of Westville, Oklahoma, is in custody in Central Texas after a high-speed chase that began in Waco and ended on a rural road near Riesel, according to a spokesman with The Texas Department of Public Safety.

Turner, 30, remained booked in the McLennan County Jail Thursday night on nine charges including evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, unlawful carrying of a weapon (for a misdemeanor family violence conviction), and two warrants out of Oklahoma for possession of a controlled dangerous drug, and failure to appear for marijuana possession.

Authorities say, besides running from them at speeds of 100 mph and putting the people’s lives at risk, Turner was also driving a stolen motorcycle while carrying drugs and a gun--which he wasn’t allowed to have.

The chase started at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Lakeshore Drive near McArthur in Waco.

A DPS trooper attempted to pull over a man riding a Yamaha motorcycle for a traffic violation. The motorcycle was being operated by the 30-year-old Turner, DPS said.

Turner allegedly led authorities through Waco, and into other Central Texas communities like Axtell, Riesel and Bellmead.

The pursuit ended without incident on FM 1860 at about 4 p.m.

“He started in Waco and ended here in Riesel, but we’re just happy that nobody was hurt and everything happened the way it happened where he just stopped,” said Sgt. Ryan Howard, DPS spokesman.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies assisted with the pursuit including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office which provided air support via helicopter.

“He saw the resources and all the law enforcement agencies out here, so I think he just decided to stop after that,” said Howard.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.