TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting off with dense fog around the area and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am this morning. After the fog is gone, expect clouds to break and we become partly cloudy through the afternoon. Expect light winds and temperatures back in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with south and southwest winds breezy at times. There is a chance for a stray shower or two during the day but the main chance for rain will start Friday night and increase into Saturday morning along a cold front. This front will bring rain through midday Saturday and strong northwest winds by late Saturday. Temperatures will start out in the 60s and 70s Saturday, but will fall quickly behind the cold front. Most of the rain will end by Saturday evening, but any moisture leftover could result in a few snow flurries overnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s early Sunday and only warm into the 40s Sunday afternoon.

