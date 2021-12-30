Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lawsuit filed against Amarillo bar for serving suspect in crash that left 5 family members dead

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A lawsuit has been filed against multiple parties, including a bar which served a man accused of a deadly head-on crash on Dec. 22.

The attorney who is representing the family members of the five victims who died from the crash at St. Francis is suing the operator of Rumor’s Bar.

The lawsuit is also against the owner of the vehicle, which according to court documents, was lent to the driver.

The crash happened three days before Christmas and left four people dead and one person with life-threatening injuries. The fifth victim died two days later in the hospital.

All parties are being sued on multiple charges, including gross negligence.

Attorney Dean Boyd says the victim’s family is requesting monetary relief in excess of $1 million.

Larry Rolen, who is believed to have caused the crash, is facing five counts of intoxicated manslaughter.

TABC and the Amarillo Police Department are actively investigating criminal charges against the bar where the driver was reportedly served.

