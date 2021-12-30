Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County residents rate higher than average with depression according to state stats

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Gregg County, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Agri-Life Extension Office presented program highlights in Gregg County Commissioners Court Wednesday. While most of it was good news like AG Programs in schools, and volunteers saving the county over $69,000 in labor costs, some of it was not.

Gregg County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health Mandy Patrick reported that Gregg County adults say they have an average of 4.7 days a month feeling unhealthy. The state average is 3.8 days a month. And that 15 percent cite frequent mental distress, which comes to about 14 days a month.

“So, the mindfulness side of things is just kind of getting people to slow down, to take a break from some of those social media things to maybe focus a little bit more on your physical health, your mental health, your nutrition. And so, it’s just sad that we have to teach people to focus on themselves and to take care of themselves. But it’s something that’s kind of getting away from us sometimes,” Patrick said.

Patrick says the data is state gathered information posted at CountyHealthRankings.org. She adds the information came from local hospitals, law enforcement and community health services. Those statistics are compared to a state average. She believes the pandemic has raised stress levels in many people.

