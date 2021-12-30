Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas firework vendors see slow start in sales for New Years

By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas fireworks vendors are hoping sales will materialize as people look to celebrate New Years Eve.  

In Gregg County, vendors are seeing slow sales, but expect that their busiest day will be Friday, traditionally when they see the bulk of customers. Supply chain problems have some concerned that their inventory may be thin.

