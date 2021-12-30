DPS releases names of victims in fatal Polk County helicopter crash

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS confirms one person has died and three others have been taken to the hospital after a helicopter crash that occurred on Galloway Lane near Livingston Thursday.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, a Bell 206 helicopter was flying over private property in Polk County when, for an unknown reason, it crashed.

The pilot, John Martin, 73, of Montgomery, was taken to Hermann Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries, the press release stated.

“Three passengers were involved, identified as 26-year-old Braydon King, 23-year old Brocton King, and 54-year-old Daniel King, all of Livingston,” the press release stated. “Braydon King and Brocton King were transported to CHI St Luke’s for treatment. Daniel King was pronounced deceased on scene by a justice of the peace.”

On Twitter, DPS said the helicopter crashed at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. They said troopers are securing the scene for investigators.

DPS said the FAA has been notified and will investigate.

“This crash remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to release at this time,” the press release stated.

