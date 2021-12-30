Brewster County Sherriff’s Office rescues pregnant woman from Mexico

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, a Brewster County Deputy rescued a pregnant female, from Mexico, who had been abandoned by the rest of her group on Thursday morning.

The group of 8 illegal aliens were picked up Wednesday evening by US Border Patrol Agents and Brewster County Deputies, but abandoned the female during their failed attempt to flee.

The female was referred to Border Patrol agents for processing and deportation, following a medical screening.

