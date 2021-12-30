Athens Texas Game Warden Memorial will be relocated to Texas State Capitol

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Game Warden Memorial is moving from Athens to the Texas State Capitol grounds.

“Memorializes those that we’ve lost in the line of duty. As of this date, we’ve lost 19 officers, “ said Game Warden Major Quint Balkcom.

Balkcom said it also honors the families of those killed.

“Not forgetting the families. The families are the most important key aspect,” Balkcom said. “They gave the most because their loved ones are now gone due to what we do every day, get up, take care of Texans.”

For those in Athens who have had the memorial in their town, they plan to keep the existing granite, besides the figure, at the current location.

“We’ll have a footprint in both locations so the historic perception there in Athens and the access will be maintained,” Balkcom said.

Balkcom said one reason they are moving the memorial is because other memorials, specifically peace officer memorials, are housed on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol.

“I, like many others that wear this uniform, have friends that are on that memorial. So to be a part of moving it to a location that gets better access and knowing many of the families that are represented by a loss on that memorial, I can’t put enough emotion to what it means to me,” Balkcom said.

The Game Warden Peace Officer Association has been working to relocate the memorial from Athens to the grounds of the State Capitol in Austin since 2012.

The goal is to start the construction process and move the memorial by the end of next year.

