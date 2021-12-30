Alleged Christmas burglar arrested in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KSLA) - Texarkana police were called to the scene of a burglary at Midnight, Dec. 24th.

Police were called to a business on the 1500 Block of New Boston Road. That’s where police found Marvin Hernandez lying on the floor of the business with the store owner a few feet away making sure Hernandez didn’t leave.

Police say Hernandez allegedly broke into the store through the front glass door. He then proceeded to the cash register and slammed it on the floor to collect the money inside. Hernandez was unaware that the store owner lived in an apartment located in the back of the store and heard the commotion.

The store owner proceeds to grab a gun while his wife called 911. Upon seeing Hernandez taking money from jars in the store, the store owner shot into the ceiling and strongly suggested that Hernandez get on the ground.

Once at the scene, police proceeded to question Hernandez who gave police several different names and birthdays. Despite this, police were able to figure out Hernandez’s identity and arrested him for burglary and failure to identify.

Hernandez was booked into the Bi-State jail where his bond is set at $25.000.

