Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Get ready for another cloudy and muggy day with highs ranging from the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible this afternoon, but coverage will quickly wind down as we get around 4 to 5 PM. Skies partially clear out this evening but cloud cover builds back in overnight. Thursday will be muggy but mostly dry with a fair mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle to upper 70s. New Years Eve (Friday) starts off dry, but showers and isolated thundershowers will become possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Storm chances ramp up further overnight Friday into early Saturday (New Years day) with a slight chance for a few strong to severe storms, so anyone wanting to be out to ring in the new year should certainly remain weather alert. A strong cold front pushes through early on Saturday which will bring a significant cool down to East Texas. Morning lows for Sunday will range in the middle 20s and highs likely wont make it into the 50s. Mid to upper 20s return on Monday morning but sunshine and southeasterly winds will help highs at least hit 50 degrees. More sunshine on Tuesday and temperatures continue to gradually warm up placing afternoon temperatures close to seasonal averages in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

