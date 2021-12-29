WebXtra: TxDOT’s DWI prevention campaign simulates intoxicated driving

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT brought its statewide “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” holiday drunk driving prevention campaign and traveling video exhibit to Tyler.

The campaign offers participants the chance to sit in a simulated driver’s seat and experience what it’s like to drive under the influence of alcohol.

TxDOT reported 2,462 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas during last year’s holiday season, 93 of those were fatal and 215 resulted in serious injury. For information or to try the simulation you can visit their display at the Broadway Square shopping mall, outside of the Talbot’s store until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

