WebXtra: Picasso, Dalí collection opens at Lamoureaux Gallery in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler businessman and art collector is sharing his collection of works by iconic artists with East Texans.

Glenn Cook, Owner of Tyler DIY Homes, spoke with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti about the collection of more than 100 pieces of artwork featured for auction. Entrance to the gallery is free though donations are accepted toward the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds of the auctioned artwork will also go to the Komen Foundation. The gallery will be Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or by reservation of a personal tour.

