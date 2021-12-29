Volunteer fire departments voice concerns as Angelina county begins new EMS service.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On January 1, the City of Lufkin will no longer provide rescue services to all of Angelina County.

Normally, the City of Lufkin sends a paramedic and emergency responders for the entire county. New partnership with Allegiance will now cover all of Angelina County’s emergency response, leaving the volunteer firefighters performing rescue operations.

Some of the volunteer fire departments are concerned that the changes have left volunteers with little to no time to prepare for potential rescue services within their jurisdictions.

“You know, as a whole, obviously we, we work off of a limited budget. So these extra calls we’re going to be receiving as far as accidents and rescues. Obviously, that’s going to take more fuel, more upkeep on the vehicle wear and tear on the vehicle,” stated Lt. Kent Childers with Fuller Spring VFD.

Judge Don Lymbery wants to reassure the volunteer fire departments and the public that this change was meant to help. These volunteer fire departments will receive the funding they need to ensure rescue services are provided to all of Angelina County.

