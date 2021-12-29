TxDOT reschedules Harrison County I-20 bridge work

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Due to inclement weather, crews have pushed back plans for bridge work in Harrison Couty.

The northbound lanes of the US 59 overpass crossing Interstate 20 in Marshall will now be taken down the night of Sunday, Jan. 9.

In preparation, traffic over the bridge will be down to one lane starting on Monday, Jan. 3.

“The northbound lanes will be taken down piece by piece and then new lanes will be built. As that work is being done, US 59 traffic will use the southbound lanes over Interstate 20 and be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane during that time,” said Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes, in a news release.

Demolition work is expected to take place from about 8 p.m. on Sunday evening until 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10. Drivers on I-20 will be diverted in both directions onto the US 59 exit ramps in Marshall. Drivers will cross the highway and get back onto the interstate.

“This project consists of two phases of construction. New northbound lanes will be constructed first, then new southbound lanes will be constructed during the second phase. US 59 traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane for both phases. The project is expected to be complete in about 28 months and will raise the new overpass about three feet for more than 19 feet of clearance over Interstate 20,” reads a release from TxDOT.

