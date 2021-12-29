Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT to begin preparation Thursday for possible winter weather

Winter weather may be on the way
Winter weather may be on the way(KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (TxDOT Press Release) - TxDOT crews are getting ahead of possible winter weather and icy conditions in East Texas by preparing roadways around the eight-county district. The pre-treatment of bridges and other roadway areas susceptible to wind and ice will begin on Thursday, Dec. 30.

I-20 and other major roadways will be pre-treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces. The process is a fast-moving mobile operation with minimal impacts to traffic. Drivers should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the mobile convoys distributing the pre-treatment materials.

Crews have readied equipment and materials to treat other roadways as warranted. Coordination efforts with local municipalities and law enforcement are also underway. TxDOT works closely with the National Weather Service to have the best available information preparing for a winter weather storm.

TxDOT personnel are monitoring forecasts and weather conditions and will respond as needed to ensure roadways remain open and safe for travel when possible. Road closures and other conditions are posted and updated as necessary at DriveTexas.org. Get statewide road conditions by calling 800-452-9292.

