NFL announces death of football, broadcast legend John Madden

John Madden
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KLTV) - The NFL announced this evening that longtime NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden has died.

“We received the sad news that the great John Madden died unexpectedly this morning. He was 85,” the organization tweeted.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Memorial service information will be announced when available.

