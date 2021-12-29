NET Health moving COVID-19 vaccine clinic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Beginning Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, the NET Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will relocate to 815 North Spring Street in Tyler, directly behind their main offices at 815 North Broadway Avenue. The clinic will resume its Monday through Friday operations from the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The clinic has been operating since October at the Majesty Event Center on West Bow Street in Tyler. Before that, the clinic operated at Tyler’s Harvey Hall Convention Center. Their new location is the city’s former credit union building.

Operations at the current clinic will end on Thursday, Dec. 30. and the setup will be moved to the new location.

Map showing the new location of NET Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic beginning Jan. 4. (NET Health)

“Vaccination remains the best strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “All COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines, including the seasonal influenza vaccine, during the same visit.”

