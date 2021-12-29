Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding child sex assault suspect

Logan Torres (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in a child sexual assault case.

According to a press release, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Logan Rey Torres, 18, of Winnsboro. A grand jury recently indicted Torres on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and second-degree felony indecency with a child.

After Torres was indicted on the charges in the 145th Judicial District Court, NCSO investigators obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Torres is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 in July 2021, the press release stated.

Torres is 6-foot-3-inches tall and about 280 pounds.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigator Brandan Lovell by calling 936-560-7794,” the press release stated.

