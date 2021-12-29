Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin police release photo of Gaslight Blvd. burglar

Here is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect captured by surveillance video...
Here is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect captured by surveillance video at Solar Tan.(City of Lufkin)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin released a new image of an alleged burglary suspect from over the holiday weekend.

According to a press release, this is a new image of the Gaslight Boulevard burglary suspect that was captured by a surveillance video at Solar Tan.

Officials believe he may also be the same suspect who broke into businesses in the Turtle Creek office complex in the 1300 block of South John Redditt Drive over the holiday weekend.

The department is asking that if you know the identity of the suspect, call the department at 936-633-0356 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS or online at 639TIPS.com.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Oak senior student dies in ‘tragic accident’
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
FILE - Former NFL head coach John Madden is introduced during the induction ceremony at the Pro...
NFL announces death of football, broadcast legend John Madden
Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, 21, last seen at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old...
Police seeking public’s help in locating man missing from Tyler
Shooting at Longview Square Apartments
1 injured in shooting at Longview apartment complex

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: A few storms possible today
Portions of ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ Act signed into law by Biden
Portions of ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’ Act signed into law by Biden
Lufkin ISD to require masks for students, staff beginning Jan. 5
Upshur Solar Farm
New solar farm to be built near Highway 259, 155 intersection in Upshur County