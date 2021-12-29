Lufkin ISD to require masks for students, staff beginning Jan. 5

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas school district is going to bring back face masks due to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

An official confirms to KTRE that Lufkin ISD will require masks for students and staff the first week they are back from break. Students return to school after Christmas break on Wednesday, January 5.

