Kilgore police asking for public’s help in IDing person of interest in aggravated assault

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in an aggravated assault incident, according to a post on the KPD Facebook page.

“The gentleman in the white shirt is a person of interest in an aggravated assault incident, and we are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and speaking with him,” the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with any information about the person’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Joshua Sims at (903) 218-6907 or at Joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.

