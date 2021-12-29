Gladewater police: Shooting death of White Oak student appears accidental

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation into the shooting death of a White Oak High School senior has lead police to believe the incident was accidental.

Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman said that while the investigation is ongoing, no charges have been filed due to the nature of the incident.

Tiffani Tant, 18, was apparently shot late Monday on Perrin Street in Gladewater. She was transported to a hospital in Longview where she later succumbed to her injuries. ant was a member of the Regiment of Roughnecks Band as well as an officer in the FFA.

